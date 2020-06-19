China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) versus SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Head to Head Analysis

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) and SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares China Shenhua Energy and SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Shenhua Energy 17.35% 10.49% 7.55% SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR N/A N/A N/A

0.0% of China Shenhua Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

China Shenhua Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR pays out 12.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Shenhua Energy and SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Shenhua Energy $39.91 billion 0.79 $6.67 billion N/A N/A SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR $20.89 billion 0.26 $1.06 billion $3.25 4.97

China Shenhua Energy has higher revenue and earnings than SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for China Shenhua Energy and SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Shenhua Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

China Shenhua Energy has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

China Shenhua Energy beats SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in coal, power, railway, port, shipping, and coal chemical businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had the recoverable coal reserves of 14.95 billion tones. Its Power segment generates and sells electric power to power grid companies. This segment generates electric power through coal, thermal, wind, water, and gas. The company's Railway segment provides railway transportation services. Its Port segment offers loading, transportation, and storage services. The company's Shipping segment provides shipment transportation services. Its Coal Chemical segment produces and sells methanol; and polyethylene and polypropylene, as well as other by-products. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Beijing, China. China Shenhua Energy Company Limited is a subsidiary of Shenhua Group Corporation Limited.

SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR Company Profile

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related, chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and methyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals. The company's Energy & Functional Materials segment provides alumina and aluminum products used for energy-efficient products; polymer additives and rubber chemicals; synthetic rubber for tires; and engineering plastics and lithium-ion secondary battery materials for use in electronic components and next-generation vehicles. Its IT-Related Chemicals segment provides optical films for liquid crystal displays; color resists, photoresists, and high-purity chemicals for semiconductor manufacturing process; compound semiconductors for devices, including antenna switches and amplifiers of cell phones and smartphones; and aluminum sputtering targets for semiconductor chips' wiring. The company's Health & Crop Sciences segment offers crop protection chemicals, fertilizers, feed additives, household and public hygiene insecticides, and active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates. Its Pharmaceuticals segment provides prescription and diagnostic pharmaceuticals. The company's Others segment supplies electrical power and steam; provides services for the design, engineering, and construction management of chemical plants, as well as transport and warehousing services; and conducts materials and environmental analysis. Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

