Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Lifted to Outperform at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$12.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$12.00.

CSH.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$9.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$10.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of TSE:CSH.UN opened at C$9.70 on Tuesday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52-week low of C$6.25 and a 52-week high of C$15.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -808.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5,083.33%.

In related news, Director W. Brent Binions purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.45 per share, with a total value of C$152,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$877,321.25.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

