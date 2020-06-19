Chainlink (LINK) Reaches Market Cap of $1.44 Billion

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 19th. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $298.87 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Chainlink token can now be purchased for approximately $4.13 or 0.00043898 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance and Kyber Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.96 or 0.01850589 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00171569 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00110734 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink was first traded on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . The official message board for Chainlink is blog.chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Coinbase, IDEX, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), COSS, Gate.io, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, Huobi and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

