CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 786,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,890 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $21,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 183,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Moon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $6,055,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CF stock opened at $30.66 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.54.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CF Industries from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on CF Industries from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on CF Industries from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

In other CF Industries news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 2,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $58,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,200 shares in the company, valued at $505,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

