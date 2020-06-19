Celanese Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 1,092 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,113% compared to the average daily volume of 90 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Celanese by 2,766.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Celanese by 513.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CE. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.30.

Shares of NYSE CE traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.70. 110,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,329. Celanese has a 52 week low of $52.70 and a 52 week high of $128.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.36.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. Celanese had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

