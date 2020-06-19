Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Celanese by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,675,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $710,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,200 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Celanese by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,093,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $873,399,000 after purchasing an additional 575,989 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Celanese by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,124,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,324,000 after purchasing an additional 390,262 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Celanese by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,031,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Celanese by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,257,000 after purchasing an additional 75,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CE. Vertical Research upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Celanese in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Celanese from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Celanese from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.30.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $88.14 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.70 and a fifty-two week high of $128.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. Celanese had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

