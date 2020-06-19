CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CRRFY. Morgan Stanley upgraded CARREFOUR SA/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CARREFOUR SA/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CARREFOUR SA/S from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. AlphaValue downgraded CARREFOUR SA/S to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of CARREFOUR SA/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRRFY opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. CARREFOUR SA/S has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.55.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

