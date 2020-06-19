CarMax Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 8,262 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 983% compared to the typical daily volume of 763 put options.

Shares of KMX stock traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.72. 839,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,740. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $103.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.72.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KMX shares. Stephens lowered their target price on CarMax from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CarMax from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on CarMax in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.90.

In other news, Director Shira Goodman purchased 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,060.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,716.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,501,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,656,000 after buying an additional 680,460 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 8,190,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,888,000 after buying an additional 1,442,720 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,980,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,102,000 after buying an additional 2,454,260 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,774,000 after buying an additional 59,608 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,573,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,254,000 after buying an additional 54,329 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.