CarMax Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 8,262 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 983% compared to the average volume of 763 put options.

Shares of KMX opened at $98.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.72. CarMax has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $103.18.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The company’s revenue was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CarMax will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other CarMax news, Director Shira Goodman bought 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,060.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,716.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 373.8% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 446.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in CarMax in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in CarMax by 658.3% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CarMax in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CarMax in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on CarMax from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.90.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

