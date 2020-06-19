CarMax Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 8,262 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 983% compared to the average volume of 763 put options.
Shares of KMX opened at $98.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.72. CarMax has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $103.18.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The company’s revenue was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CarMax will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 373.8% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 446.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in CarMax in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in CarMax by 658.3% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CarMax in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CarMax in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on CarMax from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.90.
CarMax Company Profile
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.
