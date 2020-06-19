CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Sells $1,321,077.40 in Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 51,970 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $1,321,077.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,196,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,423,215.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, Langley Steinert sold 51,970 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $1,373,047.40.

On Thursday, June 11th, Langley Steinert sold 46,904 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $1,163,219.20.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Langley Steinert sold 51,970 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $1,405,788.50.

On Thursday, June 4th, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $664,864.59.

On Monday, June 1st, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $646,616.23.

On Thursday, May 28th, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $634,370.62.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $623,805.78.

On Friday, May 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $297,148.50.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Langley Steinert sold 12,283 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $303,390.10.

On Friday, May 15th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $271,575.72.

CARG opened at $26.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average is $27.90. CarGurus Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $157.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarGurus Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CARG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research raised CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 941.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

