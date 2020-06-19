CareDx’s (CDNA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $37.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.02% from the company’s current price.

CDNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CareDx from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of CDNA opened at $31.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.31 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average of $24.30. CareDx has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $41.27.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CareDx will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sasha King sold 25,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $840,806.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 57,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $1,656,944.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,356 shares of company stock valued at $5,892,980. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in CareDx by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CareDx by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in CareDx by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of CareDx by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 267.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

