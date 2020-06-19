Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Now Covered by Aegis

Stock analysts at Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Aegis’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CSII. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.38.

Shares of CSII stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.90. The stock had a trading volume of 115,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,501. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cardiovascular Systems has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -112.22 and a beta of 1.50.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $61.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSII. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,353,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,670,000 after acquiring an additional 813,837 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,398,195 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $116,528,000 after buying an additional 470,615 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter valued at about $12,114,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $15,700,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

