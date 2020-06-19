Cardiovascular Systems Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) – Oppenheimer boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cardiovascular Systems in a report issued on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the medical device company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.63). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $61.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 4.04%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $33.98 on Thursday. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,700,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 16.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 106,720 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 40,379 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 31,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

