Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Encana Corp. (TSE:OVV)

Encana Corp. (TSE:OVV) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Encana in a report released on Monday, June 15th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.64). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Encana’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

Encana (TSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.22 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Encana from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Firstegy cut Encana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Encana in a report on Friday, May 8th.

TSE:OVV opened at C$14.56 on Wednesday. Encana has a 1 year low of C$2.95 and a 1 year high of C$24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Encana’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Encana Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets in Anadarko basin, located in west-central Oklahoma; the Permian basin located in the prolific, Midland Basin in Texas; and the Montney basin located in western Canada.

