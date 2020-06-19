Capital One Financial Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report released on Monday, June 15th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s FY2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $41.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.38 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $17.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average is $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.28. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $29.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.03%.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $228,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,418.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen D. Sautel acquired 5,000 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 265,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,978.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 25,825 shares of company stock valued at $306,956 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,018,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,083,000 after buying an additional 783,232 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,829,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,427,000 after buying an additional 4,217,034 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,148,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,426,000 after buying an additional 4,322,416 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,513,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,949,000 after buying an additional 1,966,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,443,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,027,000 after buying an additional 861,326 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

