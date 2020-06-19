Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) vs. Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) Critical Contrast

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) and Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Capital Bancorp and Severn Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Severn Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.1% of Capital Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% of Severn Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.6% of Capital Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of Severn Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Severn Bancorp has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Bancorp and Severn Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Bancorp 14.51% 12.69% 1.20% Severn Bancorp 12.86% 6.05% 0.75%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Capital Bancorp and Severn Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Bancorp $107.87 million 1.33 $16.90 million $1.21 8.59 Severn Bancorp $50.08 million 1.57 $8.37 million N/A N/A

Capital Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Severn Bancorp.

Summary

Capital Bancorp beats Severn Bancorp on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services. It also provides lending services, such as residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and credit card lines, as well as loans to individuals comprising secured and unsecured installment and term loans, car loans, and boat loans. In addition, the company originates residential mortgages for sale in the secondary market; and offers short-term secured real estate financing services. It operates through five commercial bank branches, four mortgage offices, one loan production office, a limited service branch, corporate offices, and operations facilities in the greater Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Maryland markets. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About Severn Bancorp

Severn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Severn Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of personal and commercial banking products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans; construction and land acquisition, and development loans for the construction of one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans; land loans; residential lot loans; business and commercial loans; and home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer loans. The company also offers cash management, ATM, credit and debit card, safe deposit box, Internet and telephone banking, and other products and services. In addition, it provides commercial real estate brokerage and property management services, as well as acquires real estate for syndication and investment purposes. The company operates through five branches in Anne Arundel County, Maryland. Severn Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.