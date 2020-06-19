CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd (TSE:CWX) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd (TSE:CWX) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note issued on Monday, June 15th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of CWX stock opened at C$4.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.28. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of C$2.73 and a 12-month high of C$5.71. The company has a market capitalization of $323.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and building envelope; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing and accessories; treated wood; exterior trim and décor products; welded panels; profiles and colors; fusion stones; exterior products; sidings, panels, shingles, and trims; and security and door ware products.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.