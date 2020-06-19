CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (TSE:CWX)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd (TSE:CWX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report released on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CWX. CIBC increased their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised CanWel Building Materials Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial downgraded CanWel Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CanWel Building Materials Group stock opened at C$4.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.41. The company has a market cap of $323.01 million and a P/E ratio of 19.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.28. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of C$2.73 and a 1 year high of C$5.71.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and building envelope; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing and accessories; treated wood; exterior trim and décor products; welded panels; profiles and colors; fusion stones; exterior products; sidings, panels, shingles, and trims; and security and door ware products.

