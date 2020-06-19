CannaOne Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Stock Price Down 8.5%

CannaOne Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) dropped 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.07 and last traded at $0.07, approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 9,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14.

CannaOne Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNONF)

CannaOne Technologies Inc develops and markets various digital tools to service various segments for the cannabis industry in Canada. It offers BloomKit, a solution for cannabis vendors and producers to manage various aspects of their business from customer acquisition to logistics; and GreenMachine, a data engine that collects and amalgamates cannabis industry data from BloomKit users and converts it into actionable intelligence.

