Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Raised to $370.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price upped by CIBC from $335.00 to $370.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CP has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $295.00 to $246.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $243.00 to $242.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $268.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $303.55.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $256.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.90. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $275.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $1.56. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 35.29%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 484 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

