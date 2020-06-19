Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Position in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,207 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLY. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 20,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 372,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,396,000 after buying an additional 9,931 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mayree C. Clark bought 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,790. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Ally Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $35.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.54.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALLY. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.81.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

