Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Stake in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 634.7% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $34.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.18. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.54.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LEG. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $49.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

