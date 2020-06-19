Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BZLFY. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bunzl from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bunzl from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bunzl from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunzl presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Bunzl stock opened at $26.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average is $24.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Bunzl has a 52-week low of $14.54 and a 52-week high of $28.79.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.