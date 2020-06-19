Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BZLFY. Berenberg Bank raised Bunzl from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bunzl from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Bunzl from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

BZLFY opened at $26.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.81. Bunzl has a 52 week low of $14.54 and a 52 week high of $28.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.26.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

