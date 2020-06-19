BTIG Research Increases Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Price Target to $10.00

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) had its price target lifted by BTIG Research from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 97.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WKHS. ValuEngine upgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Roth Capital started coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Workhorse Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS opened at $5.06 on Friday. Workhorse Group has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The firm has a market cap of $292.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.83.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Workhorse Group will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WKHS. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 113,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 22.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

