Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Brunswick in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.96. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brunswick from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.14.

Brunswick stock opened at $59.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.92 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.38. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $67.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $965.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.93 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brunswick by 250.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management raised its position in Brunswick by 659.2% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

