Brookline Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Brookline Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 16th. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop anticipates that the bank will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.45). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $71.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.56 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BRKL. TheStreet downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $9.79 on Thursday. Brookline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $784.46 million, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.82%.

In related news, CFO Carl M. Carlson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $27,330.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Hollister bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $64,260.00. Insiders purchased a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $134,440 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 2,093.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

