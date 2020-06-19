Brokers Offer Predictions for Mcdonald’s Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:MCD)

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Mcdonald’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the fast-food giant will earn $5.34 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.07. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mcdonald’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.50.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock opened at $189.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.94. Mcdonald’s has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,966,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342,704 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,240,504,000 after purchasing an additional 288,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,326,069,000 after purchasing an additional 169,921 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $1,579,988,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,211,580 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,192,433,000 after purchasing an additional 31,673 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

