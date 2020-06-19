Brokers Issue Forecasts for Kinaxis Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:KXS)

Kinaxis Inc (TSE:KXS) – Stock analysts at Pi Financial raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinaxis in a report released on Tuesday, June 16th. Pi Financial analyst G. Papageorgiou now expects that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Kinaxis’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$70.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$66.23 million.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KXS. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Kinaxis from C$180.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Kinaxis from C$177.00 to C$194.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price target on Kinaxis from C$180.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Kinaxis from C$165.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$185.73.

Shares of TSE KXS opened at C$185.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of C$75.15 and a 12 month high of C$190.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$166.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$123.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 229.12.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.