Brokers Issue Forecasts for Consolidated Edison, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report issued on Monday, June 15th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $91.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.18.

Shares of ED opened at $75.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.21. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $95.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 426,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,299,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 29.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 366,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,595,000 after buying an additional 42,524 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.2% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 17.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

