Brilliant Acquisition (BRLIU) Plans to Raise $40 Million in June 23rd IPO

Brilliant Acquisition (BRLIU) is planning to raise $40 million in an IPO on Tuesday, June 23rd, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 4,000,000 shares at a price of $10.00 per share.

Brilliant Acquisition has a market-cap of $53.4 million.

EarlyBirdCapital acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

Brilliant Acquisition provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” Although we are not limited to a particular industry or geographic region for purposes of consummating an initial business combination, we intend to focus on businesses that have their primary operations located in the Asia-pacific region. “.

Brilliant Acquisition was founded in 2019 and has 0 employees. The company is located at 99 Dan Ba Road, C-9 Putuo District, Shanghai, People’s Republic of China 200062 and can be reached via phone at (86) 021-80125497.

