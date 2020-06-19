Bret Steven Taylor Sells 8,682 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 8,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $1,521,173.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,052,491 shares in the company, valued at $184,406,948.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bret Steven Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 28th, Bret Steven Taylor sold 7,059 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,288,479.27.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Bret Steven Taylor sold 14,118 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total transaction of $2,542,792.98.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Bret Steven Taylor sold 4,706 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $767,360.36.

On Friday, April 17th, Bret Steven Taylor sold 4,706 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total value of $755,124.76.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Bret Steven Taylor sold 4,706 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.77, for a total transaction of $643,639.62.

On Monday, March 23rd, Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,819 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $254,405.34.

CRM stock opened at $187.66 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $195.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.44 billion, a PE ratio of 223.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.80 and its 200-day moving average is $167.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $1,531,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 1,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 459,142 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $66,107,000 after acquiring an additional 16,088 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.15.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

