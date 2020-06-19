Brent M. Stevens Sells 99,484 Shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) Stock

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) Director Brent M. Stevens sold 99,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $383,013.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 957,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,685,801.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BBCP opened at $3.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $6.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average is $4.13.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($1.06). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 18.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $74.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.96 million. Analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Concrete Pumping during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 59.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 475,566 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Concrete Pumping during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,017,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 46,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. 26.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Concrete Pumping from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered Concrete Pumping from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Concrete Pumping currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.81.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

