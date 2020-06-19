Bravura Solutions (ASX:BVS) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Bravura Solutions Ltd (ASX:BVS) shares traded down 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$4.68 ($3.32) and last traded at A$4.79 ($3.40), 1,104,415 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$4.87 ($3.45).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$4.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

About Bravura Solutions (ASX:BVS)

Bravura Solutions Limited provides enterprise software and software-as-a-service (SaaS) to the wealth management, life insurance, and funds administration markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Funds Administration.

