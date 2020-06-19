BP (LON:BP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

BP (LON:BP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 370 ($4.71) target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 400 ($5.09). UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.20) price target (up previously from GBX 310 ($3.95)) on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 350 ($4.45) target price on shares of BP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank reduced their target price on shares of BP from GBX 300 ($3.82) to GBX 280 ($3.56) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.07) target price on shares of BP in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 395.79 ($5.04).

LON BP opened at GBX 314.85 ($4.01) on Wednesday. BP has a 1 year low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 563 ($7.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion and a PE ratio of -19.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 318.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 391.02.

In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 93 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 336 ($4.28) per share, with a total value of £312.48 ($397.71). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 281 shares of company stock valued at $93,912.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

