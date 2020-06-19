Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP reduced its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 95.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,388 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 1,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Koop bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,630. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.47 per share, with a total value of $377,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,890. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BXP stock opened at $96.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.81. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.57 and a 12-month high of $147.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $2.39. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BXP has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on Boston Properties from $152.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Boston Properties from $147.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.92.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

