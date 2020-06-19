BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of BOSC stock opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 million, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.93. BOS Better OnLine Sol has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $3.08.

BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter. BOS Better OnLine Sol had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%.

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

