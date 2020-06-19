Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) Hits New 52-Week High at $430.00

Shares of Boohoo Group PLC (LON:BOO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 430 ($5.47) and last traded at GBX 427.30 ($5.44), with a volume of 4695268 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 389.30 ($4.95).

A number of analysts recently commented on BOO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Boohoo Group to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 330 ($4.20) to GBX 415 ($5.28) in a report on Monday, May 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.05) target price (up from GBX 425 ($5.41)) on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.36) price target (up previously from GBX 490 ($6.24)) on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 490 ($6.24) to GBX 500 ($6.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boohoo Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 390.71 ($4.97).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 356.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 294.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion and a PE ratio of 77.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76.

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

