Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:VTIQ) Financial Review

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:VTIQ) and Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Diamond Eagle Acquisition and Blue Bird, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Eagle Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Bird 0 1 1 0 2.50

Blue Bird has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.25%. Given Blue Bird’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Bird is more favorable than Diamond Eagle Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Diamond Eagle Acquisition and Blue Bird’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A N/A $2.73 million N/A N/A Blue Bird $1.02 billion 0.39 $24.30 million $1.49 9.90

Blue Bird has higher revenue and earnings than Diamond Eagle Acquisition.

Risk & Volatility

Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Bird has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.0% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of Blue Bird shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Blue Bird shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond Eagle Acquisition and Blue Bird’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A 35.91% 0.75% Blue Bird 2.37% -61.92% 10.59%

Summary

Blue Bird beats Diamond Eagle Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses. It sells its products through a network of dealers, as well as directly to fleet operators, the United States government, and state governments; and a parts distribution center. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Macon, Georgia.

