BLAST (BLAST) Trading 25.5% Higher This Week

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 19th. In the last week, BLAST has traded up 25.5% against the dollar. BLAST has a market capitalization of $32,898.45 and approximately $69.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLAST coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003636 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000189 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000445 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 43,801,257 coins. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com . BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

