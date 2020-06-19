Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD) fell 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.66 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.66 ($0.19), 23,874 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15 ($0.19).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.18 million and a PE ratio of -19.06.

Blackbird (LON:BIRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported GBX (0.71) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, insider Stephen White purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £10,400 ($13,236.60). Also, insider Andrew Bentley purchased 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000.06 ($12,727.58).

Blackbird plc develops and operates Blackbird, a cloud video platform in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's platform allows users to publish, view, edit, access, and distribute video content within the cloud. It serves rights holders, solution providers, post-production houses, and digital content providers in live sports, eSports, news, localization, public safety, and post-production sectors.

