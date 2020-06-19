BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) Stake Lessened by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC lessened its stake in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) by 89.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,118 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,392,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,561,000 after buying an additional 385,907 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at $32,268,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in BlackBerry by 52.3% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 4,801,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,480 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BlackBerry by 92.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,980,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in BlackBerry by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,832,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,607,000 after purchasing an additional 99,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

BB stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.15. BlackBerry Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.29 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Billy Ho acquired 10,000 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $37,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

BB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.09.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

