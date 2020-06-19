Bioventures Ltd Novartis Sells 4,622 Shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Stock

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 4,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $42,845.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bioventures Ltd Novartis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 6,164 shares of Galera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $55,784.20.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 8,532 shares of Galera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $80,712.72.

On Friday, June 12th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 17,232 shares of Galera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $150,263.04.

On Monday, June 8th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 5,659 shares of Galera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $54,665.94.

On Thursday, June 4th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 4,088 shares of Galera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $39,040.40.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 5,669 shares of Galera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $54,875.92.

GRTX opened at $8.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.05. Galera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $231.61 million and a PE ratio of -0.55. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.04). Equities analysts forecast that Galera Therapeutics will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

GRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Galera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRTX. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 101.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 3,757.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 475,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is GC4419, a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis.

