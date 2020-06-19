BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) Shares Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 1,294.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 90,575 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BioTelemetry were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEAT. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in BioTelemetry in the 1st quarter worth $1,857,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioTelemetry by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 30,811 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in BioTelemetry by 19.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in BioTelemetry by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in BioTelemetry during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEAT opened at $46.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.34. BioTelemetry Inc has a twelve month low of $27.35 and a twelve month high of $55.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.80, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.32.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.90 million. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of BioTelemetry from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioTelemetry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

