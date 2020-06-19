BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after SunTrust Banks raised their price target on the stock from $109.00 to $143.00. The company traded as high as $113.00 and last traded at $109.19, with a volume of 46995 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.47.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BMRN. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “performer” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.62.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $790,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,367,319.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $151,768.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,029.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,132 shares of company stock worth $10,904,860. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,203,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,809,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,504,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,447 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,214,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $694,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,290 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2,021.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,132,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 112.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,819,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,754,000 after acquiring an additional 961,494 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 186.61 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.75 and a 200 day moving average of $89.16.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $502.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.77 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 6.31%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.