Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 4,735 ($60.26) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 5,130 ($65.29). Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.50% from the company’s previous close.

BKG has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Berkeley Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 3,990 ($50.78) to GBX 3,966 ($50.48) in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,888 ($62.21) price target on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,727 ($72.89) price target on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 6,620 ($84.26) to GBX 5,940 ($75.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,594.58 ($58.48).

Shares of LON:BKG opened at GBX 4,364 ($55.54) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,163.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,491.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion and a PE ratio of 10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,055 ($38.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,562 ($70.79).

In other news, insider Rachel Downey purchased 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,004 ($50.96) per share, with a total value of £51,651.60 ($65,739.60).

Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

