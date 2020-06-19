Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY)

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:CHYHY opened at $25.19 on Monday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.09.
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile
