Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY)

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:CHYHY opened at $25.19 on Monday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.09.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops and sells natural solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in three segments: Food Cultures & Enzymes, Health & Nutrition, and Natural Colors.

