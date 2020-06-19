Benjamin John Kortlang Sells 180,000 Shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $9,041,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,808.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ENPH stock opened at $45.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.13. Enphase Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $70.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.56% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Enphase Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares during the period. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 283.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 39,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 29,456 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 161,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 16,695 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth $414,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 17.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 79,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.