Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 320.64% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on BFYT. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Benefytt Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Benefytt Technologies in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Benefytt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Benefytt Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Benefytt Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.
Shares of NASDAQ:BFYT opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.15. The firm has a market cap of $237.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.07. Benefytt Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $31.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFYT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefytt Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefytt Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Benefytt Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Benefytt Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Benefytt Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.
About Benefytt Technologies
Benefytt Technologies, Inc engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products.
