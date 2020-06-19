Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 320.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BFYT. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Benefytt Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Benefytt Technologies in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Benefytt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Benefytt Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Benefytt Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Get Benefytt Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BFYT opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.15. The firm has a market cap of $237.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.07. Benefytt Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $31.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.30). Benefytt Technologies had a positive return on equity of 40.88% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $71.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.86 million. Equities analysts forecast that Benefytt Technologies will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFYT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefytt Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefytt Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Benefytt Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Benefytt Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Benefytt Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

About Benefytt Technologies

Benefytt Technologies, Inc engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Benefytt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefytt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.