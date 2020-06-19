Bayer (FRA:BAYN) PT Set at €110.00 by UBS Group

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been assigned a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 60.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BAYN. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($74.16) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €83.00 ($93.26) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Independent Research set a €69.00 ($77.53) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($117.98) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Bayer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €80.71 ($90.68).

FRA BAYN opened at €68.55 ($77.02) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €61.17 and its 200 day moving average price is €65.33. Bayer has a twelve month low of €91.58 ($102.90) and a twelve month high of €123.82 ($139.12).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

